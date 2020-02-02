Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a woman has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem.
According to authorities, officers responded to the scene for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police say a male suspect has been arrested.
An investigation is ongoing.
