By CBS3 Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a woman has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say a male suspect has been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

