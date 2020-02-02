Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Warmer weather is on it’s way — according to Punxsutawney Phil. Phil the Groundhog made his annual prediction Sunday morning at Gobbler’s Knobb in Jefferson County.
Just before 7:30 a.m., Phil determined there would be an early spring because he did not see his shadow.
Groundhog Day started in the hills of Pennsylvania, in the small town of Punxsutawney where there is a population of just under 6,000 people.
Every year thousands gather in the town for the groundhog day festivities.
#PunxsutawneyPhil did not see his shadow and predicts an EARLY SPRING! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7PZpewIO0T
— Tiffany Savona (@TiffanySavonaWX) February 2, 2020
Watch the video above to see Punxsutawney Phil predict an early spring.
