By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two men are dead after police say gunfire erupted at a gas station in Chester, Delaware County. This happened at the Sunoco gas station at Kerlin Street and West 9th Street.

According to police, a fight broke out inside of the gas station and spilled out into the parking lot.

That is when police say shots were fired and the two men were killed.

Police are interviewing eyewitnesses and are looking for surveillance video.

