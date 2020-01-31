Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not cold enough out there for ice, but that’s not stepping a festival in Chestnut Hill. It’s called Chestnut Hill On Ice.
There’s a wonder to behold behind the green gates of Laurel Hill Garden. A Yurt Village is calling your name on this Chestnut Hill on ice weekend, where you can get inspired by local designers for how to design your own winter retreat.
Like, take a tip or two from tailored home or summer classics.
But since the yurts only allow for you to take a peek, the home you’ll come on into the greenhouse and take a seat within the whimsical design of Tallulah and Bird.
So no matter your style know you can feel a sense of home right here.
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.
