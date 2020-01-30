Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A union representing school administrators in Philadelphia is denouncing the district’s handling of asbestos in school buildings. CBS3 was at the offices of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators Teamsters Local 502 on North Broday Street on Thursday.
The union says it wants the district to take what it calls swift action and it alleges mishandling of asbestos in school buildings.
“We can not be the face of asbestos. We expect environmental experts to be hired for us to get about the business of educating our children to optimal levels,” Local 502 President Robin Cooper said.
Local 502 represents more than 700 school administrators who work in the district.
