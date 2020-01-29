



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at McClure Elementary School in Philadelphia will return to class Wednesday following asbestos cleanup. Side by side tests conducted by the school district and the teachers union shows that the school in Hunting Park is safe for the students to return.

The teachers union is suing the district over how it has handled the asbestos issues.

“We hear over and over the district pledges to do better. I am announcing our lawsuit today as one step, to make it so,” union president Jerry Jordan said. “The district must do better.”

Since the school year began, building after building closed because of asbestos contamination. Students and teachers shifted to new locations.\

The Federation of Teachers and school district last week publicly locked horns over testing results at McClure Elementary.

In the end, it was decided to keep the building closed because of asbestos.

The school district said in a statement last week it would “thoroughly review” the legal filings while remaining focused on improving environmental conditions in schools.

“All of our students and staff members deserve that we stay 100% focused on our efforts to improve environmental conditions in schools. We will do just that. Our hope is that we can focus our collective efforts on finalizing the processes and protocols document we proposed to the PFT in November and genuinely working together — without distractions — to address environmental issues effectively and with the urgency our students and staff deserve. We will thoroughly review the legal filings once we receive them,” the school district said in a statement.