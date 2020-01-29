Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The district attorneys for Bucks and Montgomery Counties are announcing legal action regarding e-cigarette usage among young people. They are being joined by representatives from several Bucks County school districts.
The litigation is aimed at stemming the epidemic of e-cigarette use among young people in the communities.
The press conference is being held at the Bucks County Justice Center and begins at 10 a.m.
