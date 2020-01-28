WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Watch live as President Donald Trump holds a “Keep America Great” campaign rally in Wildwood. New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s switch from the Democratic to Republican Party after voting against impeachment sparked the rally.
The Wildwoods Convention Center holds about 7,400 people, so seats are first-come, first-serve. For those who don’t get a seat inside, there will be jumbotrons outside.
Hundreds of Trump supporters camped out overnight in hopes of getting into the event.
A counter-rally is also taking place on the boardwalk a few blocks away.
“We’re just really trying to project a united grassroots force against the Trump administration and his hateful rhetoric — the corruption, the misogyny, the racism,” Shayla Woolfort from the progressive group Cape May County Indivisible said.
