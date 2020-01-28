PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was raped in Love Park on Saturday morning. Police say the woman was on her way to work early Saturday when the man came up behind her, punched her, knocked her to the ground and then raped her.
Police released video of the suspect on Tuesday. They say after the attack, he ran into the subway system to get away.
Police say the 41-year-old victim just got off the subway at 15th Street, around 5:20 a.m.
Witnesses heard her screams and contacted 911. When police arrived, they say the man hid in the subway tunnels and was eventually able to get away.
Police say Love Park is generally safe and say they haven’t had any sexual assaults there recently.
They say women and men must be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.
“You should always be aware of your surroundings — always. Just try to be aware if anybody is following you,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. “She was followed, in this particular case, and he snuck up on her.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.