TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a possible case of coronavirus in the Garden State. That patient is one of 110 people in the U.S. undergoing testing for the virus.
“The State Department of Health confirms testing is underway to confirm if a patient in the State of New Jersey has coronavirus,” the New Jersey Department of Health tells CBS3.
Officials are not confirming where in the state the patient is located or when the case was reported.
Results are expected to be returned in the next few days.
There are five confirmed cases in the U.S. but none locally.
Coronavirus, which is similar to a common cold and spreads the same way, causes severe respiratory symptoms and a fever, just like the flu.
