Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Fresh off her big win at the Grammys, Billie Eilish is coming to Delaware later this year. The Firefly Music Festival has announced that Eilish is one of the headliners for the four-day concert in Dover.
Some of the other headliners include Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182 and Maggie Rogers.
The festival runs from June 18-21 at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway.
Presale tickets go on sale Friday morning. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday.
For more information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.