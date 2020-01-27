PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Someone driving a stolen tow truck hit a van and several parked cars in Mayfair late Sunday night, leaving the van driver hospitalized. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of Princeton Avenue.
Police say the person driving the tow truck fled the scene on foot and remained at large Monday. It wasn’t clear where the tow truck had been stolen from or why it was taken.
The front-end of the tow truck is smashed in and a mess was left behind.
The tow truck initially hit the van and then struck four parked cars, authorities said, sending one vehicle up onto the front lawn of a house.
The tow truck driver then continued driving for another block before abandoning the vehicle in the roadway and running from the scene.
The van driver was hospitalized in stable condition. That person’s name and further details on their injuries have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
