PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Census Bureau is recruiting and needs to fill thousands of temporary positions but the Better Business Bureau is warning Americans of job scams. Scammers are posting about open census jobs online and on social media, then asking to be paid fees for applications or training.
That’s a dead giveaway of a scam.
Federal agencies never charge application fees.
If you are interested in getting legitimate work with the United States Census Bureau you can apply on its website.
