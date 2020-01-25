PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lunar New Year was celebrated at the Independence Seaport Museum on Saturday. It’s the Year of the Rat and the museum celebrated the Chinese holiday with a look at water-based New Year’s traditions from around the world.
People who attended the event also learned about and practiced Chinese calligraphy.
“This is one of many events throughout the year that just looks at water and the way that really brings people together. In this case, it actually connects very much to immigration for us and how other people come here from other places around the world. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate a different kind of culture that’s right here in our city of Philadelphia,” Independence Seaport Museum Executive VP Michael Flynn said.
Meanwhile, Communities throughout the world celebrated the Year of the Rat.
From under the Eiffel Tower to the streets of Cuba, the dance of the dragon drew crowds.
In Dubai, the tallest tower in the world displayed a light show.
In Hong Kong, people threw orange-colored paper streamers tied to oranges — a tradition to bring good luck.
You must log in to post a comment.