LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Montgomery County have revealed a facial reconstruction image of a man whose skeletonized remains were discovered in a wooded area in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township in March 2009. Authorities are hoping the image will help identify the man.
The man is around 5-foot-6 and his age range is 35 to 60 years old. Polo brand brown trousers size 32×30 and Dexter brand dress shoes were clothing found at the scene.
The man had strong ethnic origins in the Mediterranean, southeastern Europe and northwestern Middle East.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was able to use DNA phenotyping science to put the snapshot together of what the man possibly looked like.
The remains were located in a wooded area behind the 2500 block of Pine Road on March 15, 2009. The remains were believed to have been at the scene between 18 and 24 months since his death.
If you have any information about the identity of the individual, contact the Lower Moreland Township Police Department at 215-947-3132.
