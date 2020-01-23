PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is going back to the All-Star Game. The Sixers’ big man was selected as starter for the Eastern Conference for the 2020 game.

It will be Embiid’s third All-Star appearance.

This season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games.

However, the 25-year-old has missed the Sixers’ last eight games after undergoing surgery on his left hand. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Should Embiid play in the game, he’ll take the court with the Hawks’ Trae Young, Celtics’ Kemba Walker, Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In Eastern Conference frontcourt voting, Embiid finished third among fans and second in both player and media voting.

“Congratulations to Joel on being named an All-Star starter for the third consecutive season,” said Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand. “Through his continued hard work and intense desire to win, Joel has quickly established himself as one of our game’s most dominant players and a cornerstone of our franchise. His combination of power and finesse is truly special, as is the unique connection he’s made to our fans in Philadelphia. This is well-deserved, and we look forward to Joel representing the Philadelphia 76ers in Chicago during All-Star Weekend.”

All-Star Weekend kicks off Feb. 14 in Chicago, with the game taking place on Sunday, Feb. 16.