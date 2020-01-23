PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two women who used credit cards they stole from pocketbooks inside a Center City restaurant to make purchases at a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Officials say the two suspects stole the credit cards from two pocketbooks that were hanging off the back of a chair inside a restaurant on the 500 block of North 20th Street on Dec. 26, around 9:30 p.m.
The pocketbooks belonged to a 51-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman. The following day, the women noticed unauthorized charges on their credit cards from a Rite Aid on Broad and Oxford Streets.
Surveillance video shows two women sitting behind the victims reach into their pocketbooks before exiting the store.
The same two females were also seen on the Rite Aid surveillance video at Broad and Oxford Streets.
One of the suspects is described as an African American woman, heavy set, wearing a gray jacket, white shirt with stripes, and dark-colored pants.
The other is described as an African American woman, heavy set, wearing a black top with white writing on it and white pants.
