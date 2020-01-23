Police: Man Drives Himself To Hospital After Shot Several Times In Lawncrest

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say the man drove himself to Einstein Medical Center in a car riddled with bullet holes, just before midnight Wednesday.
He directed investigators to the 5500 block of Hill Creek Place, where officers found ten shell casings in the street.
So far, police have no suspects or motive in the case.
