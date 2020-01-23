



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney says the future of Philadelphia’s iconic Mummers Parade is “in jeopardy” in the aftermath of several mummers wearing blackface. Kenney sent a letter to Mummers’ leadership on Thursday, requesting a meeting to discuss changes to the parade.

In the letter, Kenney calls the Mummers Parade “one of the city’s most unique and recognizable traditions,” but says Philadelphia will be forced to consider alternatives if leadership cannot commit to “meaningful changes.”

“Mummers groups have made commitments to avoid continued damage to the parade’s reputation caused by racial insensitivity and nuisance behavior,” Kenney wrote, “but the future of the parade is in jeopardy if Mummers leadership does not make immediate changes to better control the parade and organize yourselves.

“This parade has an infamous history of using racially and culturally insensitive themes, and the repeated inability of Mummers leadership to control the use of blackface by some participants threatens the City’s continued support for the parade. Despite your progress in recent years, every time a parade participant mocks our Black community through the willful, ignorant use of blackface, it exacerbates the parade’s association with racism and bigotry.”

JUST IN: @PhillyMayor sent a letter to heads of the Mummers divisions (Comic, Fancies, String Band, and Wench), requesting a meeting. It calls the parade a tradition, but “If you cannot commit to meaningful changes, the City will be forced to consider alternatives.” @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lawl6jp9Vf — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 23, 2020

Kenney says the city will propose recommendations on how Mummers divisions — Comics, Fancies, String, Fancy Brigade and Wench — organize themselves.

Alternatives to the Mummers Parade, Kenney says, could be the city holding its own New Year’s Day parade or placing conditions on the informal cost forgiveness it provides to cultural heritage parades.

The letter comes as Philadelphia City Council announced new penalties for racially insensitive conduct in public places, such as wearing blackface.

The legislation is effective immediately and carries at least a $75 fine as well as at least a five-year suspension from marching in a public parade.

It reads: “No person shall, with the specific intent to intimidate or threaten another person, or with the specific intent to hide one’s identity during the commission of lawful activity wear a mask, blackface, hood or other device or means of hiding, concealing, or covering any portion of the face [for the purpose of concealing their identity] on public property or private property in this City without the express written permission of the owner or occupier of the property.”

Blackface is defined in the bill as “a form of theatrical make-up used predominately by non-black performers to represent a caricature of a black person, and which is generally considered offensive to African Americans.”