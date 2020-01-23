Comments
FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Monmouth County are investigating after a church organ was vandalized on Tuesday night. The First United Methodist Church of Freehold said in a Facebook post its organ and decorative pipes around it were damaged in the incident.
The church says it appears the vandal’s intention was to steal pipes from the organ.
As a result, the church says the decorative pipes around the organ collapsed, damaging the organ.
No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident.
The church will continue to hold regular Sunday mass this week.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Freehold Borough Police Department at 732-462-1233.
