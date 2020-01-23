NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Jon Bon Jovi has opened a new Soul Kitchen to help the hungry. And this time, he’s focused on helping college students.
On Thursday, Bon Jovi and his wife gave tours of the latest JBJ Soul Kitchen.
His foundation is opening its third location on the Rutgers University Campus in Newark.
There are no prices on the menu. Diners are encouraged to pay it forward by making a donation.
In turn, those who can’t afford to pay still get a full meal.
“Over the last decade, Soul Kitchen restaurants in Red Bank and in Toms River have provided well over 100,000 meals,” Bon Jovi said. “It’s been a passion project for us for a decade now.”
Bon Jovi’s foundation says it wanted to open a kitchen on a college campus after learning that one in three colleges students lack the financial resources for regular meals.
You must log in to post a comment.