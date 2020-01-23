PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a robber who stole approximately $800 from a grocery store in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Police say the suspect entered the Duran Grocery Store, located on the 1000 block of West Ruscomb Street, armed with a silver and black handgun on Jan. 24, around 8:15 p.m.
He pointed the weapon at the employee and reportedly stated, “Give me all your money.”
The employee gave the suspect approximately $800 from the register.
The suspect then fled the store heading northbound on the 5000 block of Warnock Street.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a African American or Latino man with a light complexion, around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a dark-colored gray jacket with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath, denim style pants, dark-colored sneakers, black gloves and a dark-colored ski mask.
Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call 215-686-TIPS immediately.
