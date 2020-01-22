



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local arboretum is encouraging people to take a stroll with goats. The goats of the Philly Goat Project are loving, caring animals and can be helpful in a number of ways.

These friendly goats reside at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philadelphia.

“We always say that we have goats for the great good,” Assistant Director of the Philly Goat Project Lily Sage said. “And what that means is that we use goats in their versatile capacities to create opportunities and experiences that generate more opportunities and more experiences.”

They are versatile in that they basically have an iron stomach.

Did you know goats can eat 25% of their body weight every single day? Their diet includes Christmas trees and poison ivy.

“Larger goats pack a pretty big punch when it comes to their ability to chow down,” Sage said.

The Philly Goat Project will allow you to rent their 14 goats if you need to clear land in a sustainable way — but you can also hang out or take them for a walk.

HOW CUTE IS THIS!? I spent some time with the Philly Goat Project at Awbury Arboretum- lemme just say it was a joy. The goats are the GOAT. 630am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/B1YedSE2vt — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 22, 2020

For more information on the Philly Goat Project click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.