  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Local TV, philadelphia, The Philly Goat


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local arboretum is encouraging people to take a stroll with goats. The goats of the Philly Goat Project are loving, caring animals and can be helpful in a number of ways.

These friendly goats reside at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philadelphia.

“We always say that we have goats for the great good,” Assistant Director of the Philly Goat Project Lily Sage said. “And what that means is that we use goats in their versatile capacities to create opportunities and experiences that generate more opportunities and more experiences.”

They are versatile in that they basically have an iron stomach.

Did you know goats can eat 25% of their body weight every single day? Their diet includes Christmas trees and poison ivy.

“Larger goats pack a pretty big punch when it comes to their ability to chow down,” Sage said.

The Philly Goat Project will allow you to rent their 14 goats if you need to clear land in a sustainable way — but you can also hang out or take them for a walk.

For more information on the Philly Goat Project click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

Comments