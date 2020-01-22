Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA is looking to name their next Mars Rover and asking people all over the world to help out. More than 29,000 essays have been sent out so far. The space agency picked nine finalists including Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania who wants to name it “Tenacity.”
The rover’s launch window is scheduled between July and August.
What best describes a Mars rover? Tenacity? Fortitude? Courage? We’ve selected nine potential names for the #Mars2020 rover. You can vote for your favorite; results will be considered in selecting the rover’s name. https://t.co/PuiJ47SDeb pic.twitter.com/3oxEqWKa9N
— NASA (@NASA) January 21, 2020
Click here to vote on your favorite name.
