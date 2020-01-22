PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opinions have been flying left and right since Major League Baseball confirmed that the Houston Astros were stealing signs electronically during their World Series championship season in 2017. And it was only a matter of time before Gritty did some trolling.
During the Flyers’ 3-0 win over the Penguins on Tuesday night, Gritty replaced his normal drum set with a trash can that featured a Houston Astros sticker.
His security guard was standing next to him holding a sign that said, “Gritty learnt this from the Astros.”
Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/p3EQZzvYbD
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 22, 2020
MLB’s investigation concluded the Astros banged on a trash can to let players know what type of pitch was coming.
Reddick
1. 4-seam: no bang
2. 2-seam: bang
3. 2-seam: bang
Altuve
1. offspeed: bang pic.twitter.com/4HPZtzUCIq
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 13, 2019
haha listen to this one. Springer homers on an 0-2 pitch pic.twitter.com/FZ6eT6Ikwf
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 13, 2019
