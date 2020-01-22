  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Houston Astros, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opinions have been flying left and right since Major League Baseball confirmed that the Houston Astros were stealing signs electronically during their World Series championship season in 2017. And it was only a matter of time before Gritty did some trolling.

During the Flyers’ 3-0 win over the Penguins on Tuesday night, Gritty replaced his normal drum set with a trash can that featured a Houston Astros sticker.

His security guard was standing next to him holding a sign that said, “Gritty learnt this from the Astros.”

MLB’s investigation concluded the Astros banged on a trash can to let players know what type of pitch was coming.

