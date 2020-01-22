BREAKING:Philadelphia Police ID Man Shot, Killed In Triple Shooting In Target Parking Lot As 25-Year-Old Daykwan Carter
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While preparing to host the Grammy’s this weekend, Alicia Keys announced she will be going on a world tour after releasing a new album. She will drop her seventh album this March and head on tour in the summer.

The tour will kick off in Europe on June 5, but includes a stop in Philadelphia in early August.

Keys will be performing at The Met Philadelphia on Aug. 9.

