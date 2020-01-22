Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While preparing to host the Grammy’s this weekend, Alicia Keys announced she will be going on a world tour after releasing a new album. She will drop her seventh album this March and head on tour in the summer.
The tour will kick off in Europe on June 5, but includes a stop in Philadelphia in early August.
Beyond excited for the #ALICIA World Tour💥💥💥I need to see you there!!! #AmexPresale tickets are on sale now.@AmericanExpress card members get early access to tix now for select markets in North America and Europe 🌎🎵 Details here: https://t.co/2xB58z6J0A pic.twitter.com/TlNTcDE7iS
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 22, 2020
Keys will be performing at The Met Philadelphia on Aug. 9.
