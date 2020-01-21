Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An annual food safety report released Tuesday looks at food recalls that have gone up and down over the past decade. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group announced a few key points of their findings.
The most hazardous meat and poultry recalls have nearly doubled in the last six years.
In 2019, nearly 16 million pounds of meat and poultry were recalled for containing metal or plastic, while recalls for produce and processed food have gone down.
