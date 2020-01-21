Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Singer Taylor Swift is sharing some difficult health news about her mother. Swift says her mom now has a brain tumor.
The Berks County native revealed the diagnosis in an interview with Variety.
Taylor Swift addresses her mother's health, confirming that the reason she is abbreviating her traditional yearlong tour is her need to be there for her mom: "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor"
Swift says the tumor was discovered recently while her mother was going through chemotherapy for her second bout with cancer.
The singer says they haven’t yet decided on a treatment plan for the brain tumor.
