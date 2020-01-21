  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Reading News, Taylor Swift

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Singer Taylor Swift is sharing some difficult health news about her mother. Swift says her mom now has a brain tumor.

The Berks County native revealed the diagnosis in an interview with Variety.

Swift says the tumor was discovered recently while her mother was going through chemotherapy for her second bout with cancer.

The singer says they haven’t yet decided on a treatment plan for the brain tumor.

