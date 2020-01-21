Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the violence unfolded on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.
According to authorities, the 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made but police say a white Ford Taurus is being held at the hospital.
