PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council wants to give $60,000 low-income families a wage tax refund. Councilmembers Allan Domb and Derek Green are co-sponsoring legislation to make it happen.
“We are the largest city in the nation with the highest level of poverty. This is one way to provide some resources back to those who are most impoverished and to really start to lift people in the city of Philadelphia out of poverty,” Green said.
They say the average refund would be more than $800.
They will introduce the legislation on Thursday.
