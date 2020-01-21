



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phil Martelli and Jameer Nelson are offering support after a troubling video purportedly showing former Saint Joseph’s University basketball star Delonte West went viral on social media. In the video, a shirtless West went on an unintelligible rant after allegedly getting in a fight on a roadway in Washington, D.C.

Martelli, the former St. Joe’s basketball head coach, said he has reached out to people in hopes to get West the help he needs.

“Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful,” Martelli tweeted.

Nelson, who was teammates with West on the 2003-04 team that went undefeated during the regular season, said he was sick to his stomach seeing the video.

“Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it, until sometimes it’s too late. I’m not sure what exactly is going on with Dwest but he knows I’m in his corner and will help him get through this,” Nelson tweeted.

Aaron Goodwin, West’s former agent, told TMZ that West is recovering from the attack with family members. TMZ also reports the NBA is offering support for West and his family.

West, a 2004 first-round draft pick, played eight seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks. He was part of the St. Joe’s Hawks’ 2003-04 team that went undefeated during the regular season before losing to Oklahoma in the Elite Eight.