Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A new study placed New Jersey among the 10 worst states to drive in. WalletHub released 2020’s Best and Worst States to Drive In study on Tuesday.
The study compared the 50 states across 31 key factors including gas prices, share of rush-hour traffic congestion, road quality, car theft rate, maintenance costs, and number of days with precipitation.
New Jersey was ranked the eighth-worst state overall for driving. It was also ranked third in highest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion and No. 4 for most car washes.
Pennsylvania came in No. 33 overall, No. 3 in lowest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion and No. 2 for most auto-repair shops.
Delaware came in just below Pennsylvania at No. 34 overall.
You must log in to post a comment.