BREAKING:18-Year-Old Charged In Murders Of South Philly Grocery Store Employee, Teen Boy In Separate Shootings
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, WalletHub


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A new study placed New Jersey among the 10 worst states to drive in. WalletHub released 2020’s Best and Worst States to Drive In study on Tuesday.

The study compared the 50 states across 31 key factors including gas prices, share of rush-hour traffic congestion, road quality, car theft rate, maintenance costs, and number of days with precipitation.

New Jersey was ranked the eighth-worst state overall for driving. It was also ranked third in highest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion and No. 4 for most car washes.

Pennsylvania came in No. 33 overall, No. 3 in lowest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion and No. 2 for most auto-repair shops.

Delaware came in just below Pennsylvania at No. 34 overall.

Comments