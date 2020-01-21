NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — For the eighth year in a row, former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling has missed out on being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Schilling was third in this year’s voting with 278 votes (70%) — an increase from 60.9% but still 20 votes shy.

Schilling needed to be on 75% of the ballots to be inducted.

Schilling played nine seasons with the Phillies. During his time in red pinstripes, he had a 3.35 ERA and a record of 101-78.

Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year. Jeter’s 99.7% moved above Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3%) for the second-highest.

It was not immediately known which voter didn’t choose Jeter, who was listed on all 219 ballots made public before the announcement. The BBWAA will release additional ballots on Feb. 4 of writers who chose a public listing.

Walker appeared on 304 ballots, six above the 75% needed, in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

The steroids-tainted pair of Roger Clemens (61%) and Barry Bonds (60.7%) both showed slight increases. Bonds rose from 59.1% last year and Clemens from 59.5%.

Jeter and Walker will be inducted on July 26 at the Hall in Cooperstown along with catcher Ted Simmons and former players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were voted in last month by the Hall’s Modern Era Committee.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)