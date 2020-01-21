



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — An Upper Darby family offered an emotional plea for justice Tuesday night. Police believe robbery may have been the motive in the deadly shooting of a father of two.

Angel Perez’s family said they wanted Eyewitness News to be at a vigil Tuesday night so others could see the hurt their family is dealing with, and because of that, maybe someone will be inspired to come forward.

It must be a confusing scene for a toddler. There are candles and balloons like a birthday would have. Friends and family are there too, but it’s cold and there are no smiles.

Sounds of anguish pierced the air around a field on 69th Street in Upper Darby as those close to the 35-year-old mourned his death.

“We only know that he went to the store and never came back home,” Jennifer Alicea, the victim’s sister, said.

According to police, Perez was shot in the back around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in an alley near the 7000 block of Clover Lane.

At this point, investigators believe that the motive may have been robbery.

“He was a forgiving person. He was there, he had your back, he was always there for the family, as well,” Alicea said.

Perez grew up in Philadelphia before relocating to Upper Darby. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

“It’s not fair to them at all,” Alicea said.

Perez’s sister says that he was looking forward to starting a new job next week. Instead, his loved ones looked to the sky in a release of balloons, begging for a witness in his murder to speak up and for the shooter to come forward.

“I just want whoever did this, please turn yourself in, please,” Alicea said.

If you heard the family’s pleas and have any information about the crime, please contact Upper Darby police.