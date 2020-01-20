  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to battle a house fire in North Philadelphia, Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on the 3000 block of North Bailey Street, around 4:50 a.m.

Officials say a 54-year-old man was injured after jumping from a second-story window to escape the flames. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The fire was placed under control in about 20 minutes.

Residents tell Eyewitness News many of them were alerted to the fire by a group of kids who ran up and down the block knocking and banging on residents’ doors, telling them to get outside because there was a home engulfed in flames.

“I left my cellphone, everything in the house,” resident James Brown said. “I came out, I didn’t have a shirt on or anything. I just seen flames.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report. 

