By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, InstaStory, Local TV, Puerto Rico


GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware animal shelter received several dozen dogs that have been evacuated from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon. The animals arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown yesterday and received local vet checks and health certificates.

Wings of Rescue partnered with GreaterGood.org and The Sato Project to make the emergency evacuation happen.

The Brandywine SPCA says most of the dogs will be adoptable at all three of their campuses starting Tuesday.

