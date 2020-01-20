



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in the big game. This means Andy Reid has finally made it back to the Super Bowl 15 years after losing to the Patriots as the Eagles head coach in 2005.

One would assume Eagles fans would have let bygones be bygones and be happy about that, but not necessarily.

In a poll, conducted on twitter with hundreds of votes, 85% of Eagles fans say they want Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl. Now that does leave 15% who have other thoughts.

Eagles fans, are you rooting for Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl? @CBSPhilly #ChiefsKingdom #FlyEaglesFly — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) January 20, 2020

“He did a lot of good things for Philly but didn’t take us to the big game,” Larry Meehan said.

“I think that’s a little bit petty. I think he got unlucky and Eagles fans can be a little harsh,” Max Sataloff said.

If you’re an Eagles fan hoping Reid finally wins the big one, Big Charlie’s Saloon could be a spot for you.

At Big Charlie’s Saloon, every piece of memorabilia imaginable lines the walls of the South Philadelphia bar, including a Kansas City helmet sent by the former Eagles head coach himself.

But a helmet is nothing but a finishing touch for the saloon.

“Usually, I wear a jacket like this or a hoodie and we wear our pregame attire for ‘warmups.’ And then we come to our lockers,” Anthony Mazzone said.

Stuffed inside the lockers are jerseys, cleats, hats — whatever you can imagine — waiting to be worn on Super Bowl Sunday in a place that started showing Kansas City games in 1986.

“It’s not a bar, it’s a home. They aren’t patrons, they’re family members. It’s different from every other place I’ve ever been,” Mazzone said.

They’ll be rooting for Big Red and think you should too.

But if not?

“Well, that’s their prerogative. You can say what but people are gonna like you and they’re not gonna like you,” Michael Puggi said.

Former Eagle players, Tra Thomas and Jon Ritchie say they are looking forward to the game for Reid and say they are definitely behind him and will be cheering for him.