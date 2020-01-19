Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA bus stopped just shy of falling over a wall and landing in a creek after going off the road while exiting a highway in Montgomery County. SEPTA officials say the bus was using the Interstate 76 off-ramp at Gulph Mills Sunday morning when it went off the road and into an embankment.
Photos taken by resident Binnie Bianco show the bus stopped just shy of falling over a wall into Gulph Creek.
SEPTA says an unknown number of passengers were on board but luckily no one was injured.
Officials are investigating what caused the bus to go off the road.
