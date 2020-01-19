CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County prosecutors say a North Coventry firefighter is accused of sexually abusing minors. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Carlton Raye Bell Jr., a battalion chief at the North Coventry Fire Department, on Sunday.

Prosecutors say Bell began talking with a 14-year-old boy on a social media app last year. According to prosecutors, he picked up the teen at his home in Caln Township and took him to his home in East Coventry Township, where he engaged in sexual acts with the teen.

On Sept. 19, 2019, prosecutors say Bell created a group chat on Snapchat with the victim and two others who are believed to be minors. Prosecutors say he then picked up the three minors and brought them back to his house, where they allegedly engaged in sex acts.

Bell Jr. allegedly told the 14-year-old victim “he was nervous because he knew he could go to jail for what they were about to do,” according to prosecutors.

He was arrested on Friday, prosecutors say.

He’s facing multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor among other charges.

Bell Jr. also served as a volunteer firefighter at several other fire companies in the area. He has since been suspended from all of them.