



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members from all around the Delaware Valley are coming together to observe Monday’s Martin Luther King Day. In Center City, a local business owner will mark Year 2 of “Hoagies for the Homeless.”

“We’re going to be making Italian hoagies, which is our most popular,” Lee’s Hoagie House owner Josh Waxman said.

The owner of Lee Hoagie House in Center City is about to celebrate a milestone. It opened Feb. 21, 2019, and the Center City location is his second slice of Philadelphia. His first was at Temple University.

“I’ve always wanted to own Lee’s Hoagie House,” Waxman said.

The young entrepreneur is hoping to turn his success into a movement.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will mark the second time Waxman will be giving out food for his Hoagies for the Homeless initiative.

“Last year we gave a hundred hoagies and we donated another $200 to the Salvation Army and this year, we’re going to be giving away 200 hoagies. I’ve always loved giving back to the community,” Waxman said.

But Waxman needs help spreading even more love. Waxman is accepting donations on Facebook.

For every $5 that is raised, Lee’s Hoagie House will donate one hoagie to the cooler. Any money donated after midnight Sunday will be donated to local charities.

“I hope to one day be giving away millions of hoagies on Martin Luther King Day,” Waxman said.