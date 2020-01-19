



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a long 15 seasons for Andy Reid, but the former Eagles head coach is headed back to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennesee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening, and Philly sports fans took to social media to congratulate Big Red.

Reid coached the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, bringing the Birds to the Super Bowl in 2004 and the postseason nine times. He won 130 regular-season games with the Eagles. His blueprint still remains with the Eagles to this day as head coach Doug Pederson comes from the Reid coaching tree.

The connections can go on and on, but “Big Red” finally will get another crack at that elusive Super Bowl.

Some of Reid’s former Eagles took to Twitter to wish him their best.

So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That’s my coach 😂😂😂😀 congratulations Andy Reid.. pic.twitter.com/CZ4GPk4WZv — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 19, 2020

Man I’m happy for guys, Big Red and #ChiefsKingdom ! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) January 19, 2020

Congrats to Andy Reid and the @Chiefs on making it to the SuperBowl!!! #BIGRED — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) January 19, 2020

Eagles center Jason Kelce was in Kansas City to watch his brother, Travis Kelce, win the AFC Championship Game.

What a moment between the Kelce brothers 🙌 @tkelce pic.twitter.com/CgdctgMLDj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 19, 2020

Birds fans on Twitter could not be happier for Reid.

Congrats to Andy. If you're an Eagles fan and you don't like him, that's okay, but since we got ours first, I really don't see why one wouldn't root for him. Go Chiefs. — Drew Balis (@drewBbalis) January 19, 2020

As a long time @Eagles fan, I'm super stoked for Andy Reid. I'm pulling for him to get that ring as a HC. We were so close in Philly, it was a great period in Philly football. Nothing but best wishes to the @Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom #FlyEaglesFly #AFCChampionship — Joe Carver (@PennAym) January 19, 2020

Happy for Andy, hope he can get a ring out of this #AFCChampionship — Kyle Frey (@yachobscoracek) January 19, 2020

The Chiefs are gonna be dangerous in the Super Bowl. Happy for Andy Reid. — drew olanoff (@yoda) January 19, 2020

Big red to the super bowl again?? Lets go Andy Reid eagles nation is pulling for you — Collier (@trippybombayvid) January 19, 2020

Andy Reid you deserve it. You still an Eagle to me but I’m all #ChiefsKingdom now that we out 🥴😭 — $$ (@MariTheGxd) January 19, 2020

It’s fair to wonder if Philly fans would be this giddy had the Birds not won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Still, at least the Patriots aren’t going to win another one and Philly has a rooting interest in this year’s Super Bowl.