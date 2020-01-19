  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Andy Reid, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a long 15 seasons for Andy Reid, but the former Eagles head coach is headed back to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennesee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening, and Philly sports fans took to social media to congratulate Big Red.

Reid coached the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, bringing the Birds to the Super Bowl in 2004 and the postseason nine times. He won 130 regular-season games with the Eagles. His blueprint still remains with the Eagles to this day as head coach Doug Pederson comes from the Reid coaching tree.

The connections can go on and on, but “Big Red” finally will get another crack at that elusive Super Bowl.

Some of Reid’s former Eagles took to Twitter to wish him their best.

Eagles center Jason Kelce was in Kansas City to watch his brother, Travis Kelce, win the AFC Championship Game.

Birds fans on Twitter could not be happier for Reid.

 

It’s fair to wonder if Philly fans would be this giddy had the Birds not won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Still, at least the Patriots aren’t going to win another one and Philly has a rooting interest in this year’s Super Bowl.

