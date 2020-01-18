PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In cities across the United States on Saturday, women marched in solidarity, seeking to harness their political power to fight for equality and better health care. Scenes like the one at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday played out from San Francisco to New York City, marking the fourth annual women’s march, dubbed this year as “Rise and Road.”

“We’re not scared anymore. We want it so we’re going to get it,” 19-year-old Abby Waugh, of Lancaster, said.

Thousands made the fourth annual march up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, stumping for women’s rights, immigration reform, LGBTQ+ acceptance, voting rights and so much more.

A vehicle to have voices heard.

“The message is incredibly important if you don’t come out, what’s the point?” Alex Bak-Boychuk, of Philadelphia, said.

“I was an 18-year-old mom who broke her own statistics,” speaker Nikki Bagby said. “I need you to break your own statistics. We have the same issues we’ve been facing for years. There’s still don’t have women taking office, there’s still not enough people sitting at the table of these board rooms, there’s still not enough people making choice about our health care.”

The march marks generational growth.

Daughters and mothers shared signs and significant steps.

Waugh brought her mother, April Waugh, on Saturday.

April Waugh, by her own admission, has been passive in the past.

But no more.

“I have to say that through her, I found a voice,” Waugh said of her daughter. “She may be my daughter, but she’s my strength.”

“My mom is a strong woman. I see the struggles she’s gone through as I’ve grown up. I feel very strongly about women in the workplace and getting our fair share,” Abby Waugh said.

“We have to continue to make our own decisions, make our strategies, make our own minds up for what we’re good to do. Until then, we’re going to keep being loud,” Bagby said.