PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A college student from Chester County was killed after she was hit by a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m., near the University of Pittsburgh campus at De Soto Street and Fifth Avenue.
The university identified the victim as Barbara Como, a senior anthropology student from Chester Springs in Chester County.
“The Pitt community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Barbara Como of Chester Springs, Pa., a senior anthropology student and research assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center, and resident of Lothrop Hall. As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends.” a University of Pittsburgh spokesperson said in a statement.
It’s not yet clear what caused the accident.
An investigation is ongoing.
