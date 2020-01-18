  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers and a 24-year-old man were critically wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood, police say. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday on the 800 block of North 41st Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot twice — once in the chest and once in his thigh.

A 24-year-old man was shot once in his head and once in his chest, according to police.

The third victim is a 19-year-old man, who police say was shot once in the back.

All victims were rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered on one of the victims, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Comments