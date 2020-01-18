Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers and a 24-year-old man were critically wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood, police say. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday on the 800 block of North 41st Street.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot twice — once in the chest and once in his thigh.
A 24-year-old man was shot once in his head and once in his chest, according to police.
The third victim is a 19-year-old man, who police say was shot once in the back.
All victims were rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered on one of the victims, police say.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident.
