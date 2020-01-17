Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say an attempted home invasion led to a shooting and deadly stabbing in Wissinoming Thursday night. Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting on the 6000 block of Tulip Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say an attempted home invasion led to a shooting and deadly stabbing in Wissinoming Thursday night. Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting on the 6000 block of Tulip Street.
Police say a 19-year-old man tried to break into a house and fired at least 10 shots, hitting a 27-year-old man once in the arm.
Police say a woman inside the home then stabbed the alleged intruder three times in the back.
Officers rushed the shooting victim to the hospital, where at last check, he was stable. The man who was stabbed showed up to a hospital on his own and died from his injuries around 10:40 p.m.
Meanwhile, detectives recovered the knife and interviewed the woman who stabbed the alleged intruder. They are investigating the case as possible self-defense.
No charges have been filed.
You must log in to post a comment.