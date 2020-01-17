Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Northampton County are searching for a woman wanted for attempted murder. Bethlehem police are asking for the public’s help locating Quanique Gordon, who’s also known as “Nova.”
Police say Gordon stabbed a victim multiple times during an incident that happened on Dover Lane on Wednesday.
According to police, Gordon should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Gordon’s location is being asked to contact police at 610-691-6660.
