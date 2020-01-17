PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cosmo DiNardo, who is serving a life sentence for killing four men on his family’s Bucks County farm in 2017, has been transferred to the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The DOC says they cannot divulge the reasons for moving an inmate.
The DOC says DiNardo was transferred to Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say DiNardo lured the men to his family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township under the guise of selling them marijuana. Prosecutors say DiNardo shot and killed the men — 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis.
DiNardo’s cousin, Sean Kratz, was found guilty of first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in three of the men’s deaths.
Three of the bodies had been burned in a pig roaster and were buried together using heavy equipment. Patrick’s body was found in a separate grave.
DiNardo pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life in prison.
In November, Kratz was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty.
You must log in to post a comment.