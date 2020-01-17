  • CBS 3On Air

By Jim Donovan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly Pops are remembering Marvin Hamlisch. The legendary composer is one of history’s two PEGOT winners.

A PEGOT winner is someone who wins a Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

The Pops show strikes a chord for conductor and music director Todd Ellison, who considered Hamlisch a mentor and friend.

CBS3’s Jim Donovan caught up with Ellison at the Philadelphia Boys Choir rehearsal space to talk about his memories of Hamlisch.

You can catch “Hamlisch: With Love” this weekend at the Kimmel Center.

