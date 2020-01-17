LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Makefield Township is once again trying to repeal its ban on alcohol sales. The township is the last dry town in Bucks County.

State leaders are trying to get the issue on a ballot this spring.

“You definitely want to be able to stay local as much as possible,” Lower Makefield Township resident Paul Verdi said.

But drinking locally is impossible in Lower Makefield Township.

Verdi lives there but he says he’s forced to travel to The Vault in neighboring Yardley for a pint.

“Not having to go to other towns or down to Philadelphia, but investing back into the town — I’d love to stay local,” Verdi said.

“It’s up to the residents of Lower Makefield Township to determine what they want to do,” State Rep. Perry Warren said.

State lawmakers are pushing to get the issue on the ballot in April. In the coming days, they say they’ll be going door-to-door to collect signatures.

“I think it’s ultimately an economic matter for the town. But its also a matter of convenience,” State Sen. Steve Santarsiero said.

State data shows there are over 600 towns in Pennsylvania that are at least partially dry. Lower Makefield Township is the last dry town in Bucks County.

Restaurants currently allow customers to bring their own alcohol if they want.

“Lifting the ban, I think, would bring another dynamic to this area that would bring a new energy around here,” Matt Longo, owner of DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies, said.

The ban dates back to the 1940s and they’ve tried to repeal it at least three times in the past. However, they say a new state law might help them get it done this time.

The new law requires only 500 signatures to get the issue on the ballot. The last time they tried, they needed 5,200 signatures.

Eyewitness News did not find anyone in town who is opposed to allowing the sale of alcohol.

Frederic Weiss, the chair of the Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors, said in a statement he personally supports the change in law but said the board has not taken an official position on the matter.