



EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the assault of a SEPTA bus driver on New Year’s Eve in East Lansdowne. The suspect punched the driver in her face after he refused to pay the fare at the intersection of Pembroke and Oak Avenues.

Surveillance footage shows the man who tries to get onto the SEPTA bus on Route 113 in East Lansdowne, around 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The video shows him speaking to the female driver, going back and forth after he does not present money to pay the fare. He refuses to pay.

The man then punches her twice in the face, breaking her glasses and then fleeing the scene.

“That’s unacceptable,” SEPTA Police Chief Tom Nestel said. “It’s not how to treat someone with a family and is out trying to do a job.”

It’s becoming a violent trend for operators. SEPTA says physical assaults went up over 350% from 2018 to 2019 as there were 46 physical assaults last year alone.

“The incidents of disrespect that are directed to people providing services to the public is horrible right now,” Nestel said. “I hope in the coming year the tide turns and people start to care about others.”

The bus operator is OK and she’s back at work.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.